How To Grab Exclusive In-N-Out Inspired Burger In New York State

A very exclusive In-N-Out-inspired burger is now available in New York State. Here's what you need to do to feast on it.

This delicious-looking new burger is available for just 81 days in 2023 and each day it's available only 99 will be sold.

On Thursday, March 30, Major League Baseball held its opening day. Baseball was back, but so was the first chance to feast on a new In-N-Out-inspired burger.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v New York Yankees Getty Images loading...

Just before the season started the New York Yankees released announced a number of new food items that will be sold during each Yankees home game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The very exclusive In-N-Out-inspired burger is one of the new items. I'll explain much more below. But first, take a look at the new items.

In-N-Out-inspired Burger Now Available In New York State

In-N-Out Burger To Open Closest Restaurant To New York State

Hudson Valley Post recently announced In-N-Out confirmed plans to open up its closest location to the Empire State.

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates Getty Images loading...

The company is also building an "Eastern territory office" in the city of Franklin, Tennesse, which is just south of Nashville. Construction should start in 2024 and be completed by 2025. Once complete In-N-Out restaurants will open around the Nashville area.

The Nashville locations will be In-N-Out Burger's first locations east of Texas.

