“Impossible” Search For Missing Elderly Man In Upstate New York

First responders said an "impossible" search for a missing man in Upstate New York has a happy ending.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported finding a missing 70-year-old from New Jersey in its most recent "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review."

The weekly report highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions.

Missing Snowmobiler: Town of Lake Pleasant, Hamilton County, New York

Google Google loading...

Last Friday around 8:30 p.m., forest rangers were asked to respond to Hamilton County to help in the search for a missing snowmobiler.

The unnamed 70-year-old from New Jersey was last seen on Mason Lake.

According to the DEC, the 70-year-old separated from his riding partners when he started having mechanical issues and by the time he started traveling again, he lost the group.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Officials searched for hours in and around the area, including around Indian Lake but couldn't find the man.

Canva Canva loading...

"Darkness, snow, and heavy winds made the tracks impossible to follow," the DEC states.

Missing 70-Year-Old Found Early Saturday Morning

It wasn't early Saturday morning when the man was found.

Forest Rangers "followed a faint set of tracks" and found the man on the east shore of the lake around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

DEC DEC loading...

Rangers replaced the drive belt on the snowmobile and assisted the man to Lake Shore Road for evaluation by Indian Lake EMS.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

The man's condition wasn't released.

16 New York Children Vanish Around Holidays, Can You Help?

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.