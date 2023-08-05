Illegal Fishing Uncovered Across New York State

Fishing compliance checks in the Hudson Valley and across New York resulted in several tickets for a host of violations.

The New York State DEC announced several people were ticketed for illegal fishing in Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Fishing Compliance Checks In Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties

On July 11, while patrolling Jones Beach State Park around sunset, ECO Smith observed two men using a cast net and a gill net. The Officer watched them from a distance until dark when the anglers packed up their nets and headed back to the parking lot.

Illegal Fishing In Nassau County

In the parking lot the officer found them in possession of 300 bait-sized fish including silversides, cunner, 240 Atlantic menhaden (bunker), and two black bass.

According to the DEC, the daily limit for bunker is 100 per person and the size limit for black sea bass is 16.5 inches. The fishermen's black sea bass measured 3.5 and 4 inches.

Officer Smith ticketed the pair for taking over the limit species, taking undersized species, and failing to carry a marine registry.

Illegal Fishing In Suffolk County

On July 15 in Suffolk County, ECO Day observed a woman crabbing on the Forge River.

The officer checked the angler's cooler and found 28 blue crabs, 27 of which were smaller than the New York State minimum of 4.5 inches, according to the DEC.

"Most of the crabs were still alive and able to be returned to the river. Officer Day ticketed the crabber for possession of undersized blue crabs and failing to return crabs without unnecessary injury," the DEC states.

More Illegal Fishing In Suffolk County

Also on July 15, Officer Day responded to a complaint of people keeping short fish at Cordwood Landing County Park in Miller Place.

"The Officer discovered 45 porgies, 35 of which were below the required minimum of 9.5 inches when taken from shore, and two black sea bass well under the state minimum length of 16.5 inches. ECO Day ticketed the angler for the undersized porgy and black sea bass, possession of porgy over the daily limit, and failing to carry a valid marine registry," the DEC added in a press release

Illegal Fishing In Westchester County

Then on July 18 while patrolling the shores of the Hudson River in Westchester County, ECO Tompkins pulled into a popular kayaking launch at the mouth of the Annsville Creek and noticed two men standing in a pavilion with two white five-gallon buckets and a large garbage bag.

The ECO allegedly found 301 pumpkinseeds, 8 bluegills, 3 redbreast sunfish, 39 white perch, 5 brown bullheads, 3 Atlantic silverside, a gizzard shad, a golden shiner, and a banded killifish.

"The fish were all illegally caught with a cast net. The Officer issued the group eight tickets for taking fish by means other than angling, possessing over the daily limit of sunfish, and fishing without a license," the DEC said.

