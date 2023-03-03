Illegal 14-Foot Python Found Abandoned On Road In New York State

Officials believe someone in New York State illegally owned a 14-foot snake and then abandoned it.

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its Forest Rangers - Week in Review. This week's review was highlighted by someone who got a bright red MINI Cooper stuck while hiking in Upstate New York and a humongous illegal snake that was found on the road.

Snake Discovery In Suffolk County, Long Island, New York

On Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, DEC ECOs Kaufherr and Zullo received a report of a large snake, approximately 12 feet in length, on the side of the road in the town of Medford.

Arriving officers found a large snake, curled up in a ball.

As officers continued to investigate, they released the humongous snake was dead.

14-Foot Illegal Python Found Dead In Medford, New York

Offices removed the snake from the road to appropriately dispose of it.

Officers measured the snake and learned the python measured 14 feet in length! Officials believe someone illegally owned the snake and left it on the side of the road.

The DEC is now searching for the snake's owner.

"It is illegal to keep these types of snakes as pets in New York and they may only be possessed by holders of a Dangerous Animal License. An investigation into the owner of the snake is ongoing," the DEC stated.

