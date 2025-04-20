If You Don’t Get A Real ID By Deadline In New York You Need These

Time is really running out for New Yorkers to update their ID. Many are wondering what happens if you don't get one before the deadline.

The deadline to get your REAL ID is on May 7.

What Happens In New York If You Don't Get A Real ID By Deadline

The New York State DMV continues to encourage New Yorkers to visit a DMV office to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID.

"The REAL ID deadline is almost here, and we want all New Yorkers to be prepared,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder stated.

Once May 7 hits, anyone flying in the United States or visiting a secure federal facility will need a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, passport, or another form of federally compliant identification.

“The last thing you want is to be unable to fly because you don’t have the right identification," Schroeder added.

What You Need To Fly In New York If You Don't Get Your Real ID

Examples of alternate forms of acceptable identification are:

U.S. passport

Passport card

Any government-issued passport

Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler card including a Global Entry

SENTRI card

Active duty and retired military ID (this includes IDs issued to dependents)

ID card issued by any federally-recognized tribe

Transportation Worker Identification Credential.

