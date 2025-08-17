Major Celeb Appears To Have Interest In Iconic Upstate New York Hotspot

A legendary Upstate New York business is suddenly for sale for over $6 million. A major celebrity might be eyeing the purchase.

An iconic spot near the Saratoga Race Course is for sale.

Go-To-Spot Near Saratoga Race Course For Sale

The Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill in Saratoga Springs is now for sale for $6.25 million. The bar and grill at 9 Gridley Street has become the "go-to spot after a day" spent at the race course.

"The Horseshoe Inn – THE destination after a day at the races. Patrons line up down the street to experience the live music and post-track scene. This is more than just another bar – a night at the Horseshoe is a ‘must do’ when visiting Saratoga," the listing states.

Sold As Turnkey Operation

The business is being sold as a "turnkey operation." The sale will include the building, the business, and all the furniture, fixture,s and equipment, including tents, seasonal structures and a food truck.

The eatery has undergone many renovations to the inside and outside over the past few years.

Reason For Sale

According to Around Saratoga Springs, owner Charlie Hoertkorn is selling because he wants to spend more time with his family.

Major Celerity Appears To Have Interest

Dave Portnoy, the social media personality known for his one-bite pizza reviews and founder of Barstool Sports, might be interested.

Portnoy commented "👀" on the Around Saratoga Springs Instagram post regarding the sale. His comment has nearly 400 likes and over 30 comments.

Most of the comments are people hoping Portnoy purchases the "power-house" business.

