Iconic New York Pizzeria, Featured In Hit Movie Closes After 70 Years

New York foodies are mourning the loss of an iconic pizzeria.

Lenny's Pizzeria opened up in Brooklyn in 1953.

Lenny's Pizzeria In Brooklyn, New York Is Closing

“One of the LAST and BEST old pizza parlors in BROOKLYN,” the pizzeria boasts on Facebook.

Sadly after 70 years in business, the legendary eatery closed for good on Sunday.

"It’s bittersweet to inform you guys that we are closing our doors after so many years. We will be closing our doors on Sunday night at 10 PM. Please feel free to come by for a slice. PLEASE dont call the store as we are still taking orders as we are still busy," the eatery wrote on Facebook.

Reason For Iconic Brooklyn Pizzeria's Closing

The reason for the closure, the owner, Frank Giordano, is retiring.

"My dad is finally retiring at 77 years old. We thankfully have done very well and felt it was best to close once my dad was ready. It’s time for him and I to enjoy our families. We want to thank everyone who has given us the opportunity to serve them," Giordano's daughter wrote in the Facebook post.

The pizzeria is located at 1969 86th Street in Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn Pizzeria Made Famous By "Saturday Night Fever"

The pizza joint was made famous by John Travolta in the 1977 movie classic, "Saturday Night Fever."

In the film, Travolta's character ordered two slices from the Bensonhurst pizzeria and famously ate the slices double-decker style, with one slice stacked on top of the other.

