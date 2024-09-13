Icon James Earl Jones Secretly Helped Upstate New York Fire Department

The legendary actor passed away in his Hudson Valley home earlier this week.

James Earl Jones passed away Monday morning at the age of 93.

Passes Away In Dutchess County, New York

Pawling Google Images loading...

James died at his home in Pawling, New York. A cause of death wasn't released.

Jones moved to Dutchess County in the 1970s and has called the area home ever since. In interviews and public appearances, he's expressed his love and deep connection to Dutchess County.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Jones was featured in hit films like "Field of Dreams," "The Sandlot, "The Hunt for Red October," "The Great White Hope," Coming to America,” “Conan the Barbarian.”

2015 American Theatre Wing's Gala Getty Images/Mark Sagliocco loading...

His career spans over seven decades, with iconic roles in "Star Wars" as the voice of Darth Vader and "The Lion King" as Mufasa.

City Of Hudson Fire Department Remembers Jones

Following his death, The City of Hudson Fire Department posted a clip of the recruitment radio ad from the late 1990s that Jones voiced.

Jones' legendary voice is featured in the ad as he announces the fire department is looking for a few good young people to join the firefighters' apprenticeship program.

City Of Hudson Fire Department City Of Hudson Fire Department loading...

According to the City Of Hudson Fire Department, Jones refused any type of recognition for the work, to keep the fire department "strong and viable."

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"Today, we celebrate his life, and thank him for his outstanding contribution to our community," the post states. "Rest in peace sir, your service to our department will never be forgotten."

1990s Ad Featuring James Earl Jones Resurfaces

Simon's Archives Simon's Archives loading...

You can hear the 1990s radio ad below

James loved living in the area. He often mentioned how the Hudson Valley helped him find balance and peace away from his hectic acting career.

An interview between Hudson, New York resident Al Roker and Jones several years ago at McKinney & Doyle Corner Bakery & Fine Foods Cafe in Pawling, New York resurfaced following the actor's death.

Celebrities Who Live in the Hudson Valley

Keep Reading:

In Memoriam: 2024 Deaths A look at those we've lost in 2024. Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp