ICE Agents Across New York State Have Daily Quotas Or “Goals”
Reports indicate that ICE agents have a daily quota to hit as President Trump continues his goal of deporting immigrants.
In late January, President Donald Trump signed a series of orders declaring a national emergency at the southern border just after being sworn in.
Quarter-Million New York Residents Received Deportation Orders
About 250,000 New Yorkers have reportedly "received removal orders" from immigration courts, "making them eligible for deportation."
ICE raids returned across New York State after Trump pledged to “millions and millions” of undocumented immigrants.
By late last week, ICE agents in New York and across the nation arrested around 3,500 migrants and detained over 3,000.
Several DACA recipients, who legally work and live in New York, said last week the are worried ICE agents will detain or arrest them without looking at their documents.
Some leaders suggest people worried about ICE carry around a birth certificate, state ID, or driver's license.
The White House says ICE is only targeting undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes.
ICE Agents Reportedly Have Daily Quotas To Hit
Making some New York residents even more worried is a new story from the Washington Post that reports Trump's administration is pushing for ICE agents to arrest 1,200 to 1,500 people, up from a few hundred per day.
According to Fox News, each ICE field office, including offices in New York must arrest around 75 people daily.
White House Rejects "Quota," Confirms "Goal"
White House officials reject there is a "quota" for ICE agents to hit. But confirmed there is a "goal" for ICE agents in terms of daily arrests.
"Goals is the correct phrasing," a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security
