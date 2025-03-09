Hundreds Laid Off in New York After “Government-Ordered” Shutdown
A "government-ordered" closing means hundreds have been laid off in New York across multiple locations.
Staffing Boutique, Inc. is laying off all of its employees in New York, according to a WARN notice.
Staffing Boutique Laying Off All Employees Across Several Sites In New York
Staffing Boutique is laying off 239 employees across multiple locations in New York.
"Staffing Boutique, Inc. is a full service staffing agency specializing in recruitment in the nonprofit and education space. We offer a suite of services including executive search, direct hire and temp recruitment for general administration," the company states on Linkedin.
According to the WARN notice, all employees are being let go due to "contract termination and government-ordered closing."
The WARN notice was just released but states employee layoffs started on Feb. 7. Layoffs will continue until March 10.
Below are all the locations and how many are being laid off at each location.
- Address: 99 Washington Street, New York, NY 10013
- Number of Affected Employees: 63
- Address: 207 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
- Number of Affected Employees: 23
- Address: 50 East River Lane, New York, NY 10035
- Number of Affected Employees: 117
- Address: 117 West 70th Street, New York, NY 10023
- Number of Affected Employees: 34
- Address: 520 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10023
- Number of Affected Employees: 2
