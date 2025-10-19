Human Remains In Upstate New York Point To Mob Past

Human remains were found in Hudson Valley during a construction project. Officials say the site could be tied to a decades-old mob burial ground.

First responders rushed to the scene after Central Hudson crew members found human remains in the Hudson Valley

Found Human Remains Confirmed In Orange County, New York

New York State Police confirmed on Thursday an investigation is underway after human remains were found in Orange County.

Troopers from the Montgomery barracks responded Tuesday afternoon after workers with Central Hudson discovered Sloop Hill Road in the Town of New Windsor, about three miles northeast of Storm King State Park.

Central Hudson Workers Find Human Remains In New Windsor

Officials say the remains were uncovered around 1:30 p.m. during excavation for a gas line installation project.

Potential Mob Burial Ground

The Troop F Forensic Identification Unit and the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Montgomery are leading the investigation.

Authorities say the case is still in its early stages, and it’s not yet clear how long the remains have been there or whose they are.

The New York Daily News cites reports where police describe the scene as an "old mob dumping ground" with the area linked the mob crime from the 1950s.

State Police say additional details will be released once more information becomes available.

