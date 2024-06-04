Hudson Valley Woman Violently Murdered In New York City

A Hudson Valley woman was found with her throat slit.

The NYPD is investigating after one person was killed and three others were injured.

Police responded to reports of a slashing on Oakley Street near East 219th Street around 6 a.m. on Saturday in the Bronx.

Authorities believe the incident happened during a house party.

Hudson Valley Woman Throat Slit During House Party In New York City

A fight broke out on the sidewalk outside the home during a rowdy party, police say.

Ashley Smith, 37, of Mount Vernon was found unresponsive with a slash across her neck.

Police say she was cut in the throat by either a knife or with a bloody liquor bottle. Both were found on the scene, according to the New York Post.

Smith was taken to Jacobi Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

As of this writing, there's no word on any suspects or arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

