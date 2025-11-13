Upstate New York Spot Named 1 Of The Best Pizzeria’s In America

One Hudson Valley pizzeria just got named among the best in America.

Eat This, Not That recently polled pizza-makers across the nation to find out the pizzerias in New York that serve the best slice of pizza.

These 6 New York Restaurants Sell the Best Pizza in America

Six eateries across New York State made the list.

These 6 New York Restaurants Sell the Best Pizza in America Eat This, Not That asked chefs across the U.S. to reveal who sells the best slice of pizza. Six pizzerias in NY made the cut. Do you agree these places sell the best of the best? Gallery Credit: Megan

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

All of those pizzerias are located in the New York City area or Long Island.

Upstate New York Eatery Honored

sorrycharliekingston via Instagram sorrycharliekingston via Instagram loading...

However, a new list just honored an Upstate New York pizza maker as one of the "absolute best pizza restaurants you must try in every U.S. state."

5 Reasons To Visit, just named the "Best Pizza Restaurants in Every U.S. State."

"Have you been wondering where the best pizza places are in each state near you? These top pizza spots promise unforgettable pies that celebrate the diversity of Italian cuisine," 5 Reasons To Visit states while teasing its article.

5 Reasons To Visit typically highlights just one pizzeria from each state. However, three pizzerias from New York State were honored, including one from the Hudson Valley!

Kingston, New York Pizzeria Among Best In America

sorrycharliekingston via Instagram sorrycharliekingston via Instagram loading...

5 Reasons To Visit believes Sorry Charlie, in Kingston, New York, is one of the best pizzerias in America.

The Kingston eatery is described as a "must" try for pizza lovers.

"Their pizza stands out due to its perfectly balanced crust—crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside—paired with fresh, high-quality ingredients that burst with flavor. The blend of artisanal cheeses and house-made sauces elevates each bite, creating a memorable taste that many argue surpasses even the most famous New York pizzerias," 5 Reasons To Visit states about Sorry Charlie.

New York City, Brooklyn Pizzerias Also Honored

The other two pizzerias honored by 5 Reasons To Visit are:

Rubirosa, 235 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012

Google Google loading...

"Their thin-crust pizzas are perfectly crispy yet chewy, topped with fresh, high-quality ingredients that create a harmonious blend of flavors," 5 Reasons To Visit says about Rubirosa.

Juliana’s, 19 Old Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Google Google loading...

"Known for their perfectly charred, thin-crust pies, Juliana’s uses fresh, high-quality ingredients and a coal-fired oven that imparts a unique, smoky flavor," 5 Reasons To Visit writes.

Best Pizza Cities in New York State

It's probably no surprise that New York State dominates this list. One hometown from the Hudson Valley even made the list! See the full list below.

Best Pizza Cities in New York State Which New York cities are considered the best pizza cities in the State? Manhattan made the list of 'Best Pizza Cities in America' but it's not #1. Here are the top 6 New York Pizza Cities based on research by Cleaver Real Estate Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?