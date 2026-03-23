New Yorkers Warned Of “Forever Chemicals” In Water, Rebates Offered

New York is offering you a $10,000 way to get rid of cancer-causing chemicals in your water.

If you use well water in the Hudson Valley, New York State is offering free testing and it could save you thousands.

Hudson Valley Residents Can Now Get Free Water Testing

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The program checks for PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to health concerns.

The program is targeting six counties, including Dutchess County, Orange County, Putnam County, Ulster County, Westchester County, and Suffolk County.

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New York State is testing for potentially dangerous chemicals. PFAS, often called “forever chemicals,” have been linked to health concerns and found in water supplies across the country.

Only Some Residents Can Apply

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At the moment, applications for free testing are only open in Dutchess, Putnam, and Ulster counties.

If you qualify, the state will test your private well for PFAS at no cost. These chemicals don’t break down easily and can build up over time in both water and the human body.

Health officials are worried because PFAS are linked to many health issues, including:

Increased Cancer Risk (including testicular and kidney cancer)

Increased cholesterol

Reduced immune response

Reproductive Issues

Liver and Kidney Damage

Thyroid Issues

Cardiovascular Risks

If your water tests above New York’s safety limits, you could qualify for money to fix the problem.

Up to $5,000 for a full home filtration system

Up to $1,000 for smaller tap filters

Up to $10,000 to connect to public water

“PFAS contamination is a growing concern across the country, and this pilot provides our residents with free testing and meaningful financial support to keep their water safe," Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger stated.

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To qualify, your well has to be tested through the program first, then you’ll get a letter telling you if you’re eligible for a rebate.

State officials say the goal here is simple. Figure out how widespread PFAS contamination is and help homeowners deal with it before it becomes a bigger issue.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

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