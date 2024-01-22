3 Longtime New York Newspapers Suspend Operations

Three longtime Hudson Valley newspapers, including one that's been around for nearly 125 years and another that won awards, have suspended operations.

Residents in the Hudson Valley were disappointed to learn three newspapers have suspended operations.

Scarsdale Inquirer Shuts Down After Over 120 Years

The Scarsdale Inquirer confirmed it has suspended operations.

"Scarsdale Inquirer has suspended publication as we look for solutions to bring us back to financial sustainability," the newspaper wrote on Facebook.

The Scarsdale Inquirer was founded in July 1901 and has been published a new edition each week for the last 123 years.

Reporter Todd Sliss announced on social media he was "laid off."

"Devastated to say I was laid off from @ScarsInquirer Monday," he tweeted. "Spent my entire adulthood covering Scarsdale/Edgemont in a variety of ways. So many memorable stories/people/events the last 24 years. It saddens me to think about the stories I won't be telling this week and beyond."

The Scarsdale Inquirer's parent company also owns other local papers that also shut down operations.

Hometown Paper For Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley, and Irvington Shuts Down

The Rivertowns Enterprise, the hometown newspaper of Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley, and Irvington in Westchester County, New York, also suspended operations.

"As of Jan. 15, The Rivertowns Enterprise has suspended publication as we look for solutions to bring us back to financial sustainability," the Rivertowns Enterprise wrote on Facebook.

Award-Winning Newspaper Serving Bedford, Lewisboro and Pound Ridge, Suspended Operations

The Record-Review, an award-winning community newspaper serving Bedford, Lewisboro and Pound Ridge, also suspended operations and left a simialr message to its disappointed readers sharing the same statement from the paper's publisher.

"The Record-Revew has suspended publication as we look for solutions to bring us back to financial sustainability — per (a) statement from (the) publisher," the newspaper's Facebook post reads.

