New York Man May Have Solved The World’s Snoring Problem

A Hudson Valley man just told the world about his awful snoring. But he thinks his problem is the world's solution.

Rockland County Man Featured On Shark Tank

Lloyd Ecker/ FB Lloyd Ecker/ FB loading...

Lloyd Ecker, of Pomona, along with his wife Sue, brought their anti-snoring pillow, The Snorinator, to Shark Tank on October 1.

Ecker, a lifelong snorer, says he invented the pillow out of necessity. He tried nasal strips, mouthpieces, and every gadget under the sun, but nothing worked.

So he invented an anti-snoring pillow, the Snorinator.

Lloyd Ecker/ FB Lloyd Ecker/ FB loading...

"Based on the High Fowler position—placing medical patients at a slight incline to improve breathing and comfort—the pillow’s design is strategic. By reducing gravitational pressure on the chest, it helps make it easier to breathe," the Snorinator website states.

He studied a medical position known as the High Fowler posture, which is an upright angle studied since the 19th century.

He used that concept to engineer a memory-foam pillow with a hinged Head Nest design that cradles the head and helps maintain airflow.

Lloyd Ecker/ FB Lloyd Ecker/ FB loading...

"Sleeping upright helps provide various benefits, and it’s time to let the world know. From helping to mitigate snoring and improve oxygen flow to helping to relieve back pain, neck pain, and post-nasal drip, sleeping upright can help address it all," the website adds about the product.

Rockland County Man Walks Away With A Deal On National TV

On Shark Tank, both Lori Greiner and Michael Strahan tested the pillow live and decided to invest $100,000 in the product.

Greiner called snoring “a huge problem.” Strahan said the pillow would appeal not only to snorers but the partners forced into separate bedrooms.

Ecker hopes his snoring problem becomes a national sleep solution.

