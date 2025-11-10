Hudson Valley residents say a man driving a heavy-duty vehicle with a heavy trailer is lucky he didn't kill anyone.

The resident is accused of driving four times over the legal limit

Red Hook Man Charged With Aggravated DWI

A Red Hook man is facing charges after he was arrested for driving drunk on Friday. Police pulled over to the scene of an accident around 2:10 p.m. on Friday on Budds Corners Road in the Town of Red Hook.

According to police, 33-year-old Dylan R. Silveria from Red Hook was driving a Ford pickup truck with a commercial wood chipper in tow. While northbound on Budds Corners Road, he lost control and drove off the road, causing the wood chipper to detach and roll over.

No injuries were reported

Allegedly Driving Four Times Over Legal Limit

Police say while interviewing Silveria, they determined he was intoxicated by alcohol.

"He was transported to the station for processing and, upon submitting to a breath test, (he) was found to have a .33% blood alcohol content, over four times the legal limit," the Red Hook Police Department stated in a press release.

Silveria was charged with Aggravated DWI, DWI, and traffic infractions. He was released on his own recognizance with a future court date.

