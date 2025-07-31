New York Home To Top 2 Richest Towns In America

The richest towns in America aren’t in Silicon Valley or the Hamptons; they’re right here in the Hudson Valley. See which two New York suburbs just topped the nation.

America's wealthiest places to live in America are found in the Hudson Valley.

America's 2 Wealthiest Suburbs Are Located In Lower Hudson Valley

GOBankingRates’ analytics team determined America’s 50 Wealthiest Suburbs in 2025 by looking over all cities in America with at least 5,000 households and then determining the 50 cities with the highest average household income.

For the second year in a row, the top two places are in Westchester County.

Scarsdale, New York, Is America's Richest Hometown

For the second year in a row, Scarsdale placed first.

"The suburb’s household mean income for 2022 was $588,014 (adjusted for 2023 inflation) and $601,193 for 2023, increasing by 2.2% over one-year," GOBankingRates states.

Below are more reasons why Scarsdale places first.

Average household income (2023): $601,193

Average household income (2022): $588,014

2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 2.2%

May 2025 home value: $1,207,528

May 2024 home value: $1,170,138

2024-2025 home value change (%): 3.2%

Rye, New York, Is America's 2nd Richest Hometown

Nearby Rye, New York, placed second.

Average household income (2023): $421,259

Average household income (2022): $418,653

2022-2023 one-year income change (%): 0.6%

May 2025 home value: $1,875,248

May 2024 home value: $1,796,232

2024-2025 home value change (%): 4.4%

Dix Hills, New York

Dix Hills on Long Island was the only other place in New York State to make the list, placing 46th.

The average household income in Dix Hills is $270,581

