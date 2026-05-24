New York Parents Could Face Charges Over Child’s E-Bike

There's been a spike in complaints regarding kids riding e-bikes in the Hudson Valley. Police warn that parents could actually get arrested.

Police in the Hudson Valley are cracking down on illegal e-bike, e-scooter, and mini-bike riders.

Police Cracking Down On E-Bikes In Orange County, New York

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The Town of New Windsor Police Department says they are receiving a spike in complaints from residents about illegally operated e-bikes, e-scooters, and mini-bikes.

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Police say this is happening on public roads, in town parks, and in residential areas. Cops are urging the public to understand and follow New York State law regarding electric bikes and scooters, along with off-road electric motorcycles.

New York State Rules

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E-bike and E-scooter riders must be 16 years or older, and they must be wearing helmets.

They aren't allowed to ride on sidewalks, most follow all traffic laws, yield to pedestrians, and only ride on roads with 30 miles per hour speed limits or less.

Dirt-bikes or off-highway electric motorcycles are classified as off-highway motorcycles under New York State law

They are not legal on public roads, sidewalks, bike paths, or parks unless fully registered, insured, and street legal, police add.

"Most recreational models do not meet these requirements," police said in a press release. "The illegal operation of these vehicles poses serious safety risks to riders and the public."

Parents Could Be Charged For Child's Actions

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New Windsor Police are also warning parents they could be charged with endangering the welfare of a child if their child repeatedly breaks roadway laws.

"Parents and guardians: Please ensure minors are not operating vehicles that are not legal for roadway use. Unsafe or repeated behavior may result in enforcement action, including charges such as endangering the welfare of a child," police stated.