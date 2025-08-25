Hurricane, Canadian Air Bringing Shocking Weather In Upstate New York

Canadian air and a hurricane are teaming up to bring shocking fall-like weather to the Hudson Valley weeks earlier than normal.

The dog days of Summer ended earlier in the Hudson Valley with fall-like temperatures returning across the region.

Taste Of Fall Heading For The Hudson Valley This Week

Milous Milous loading...

Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll is letting residents know that "a taste of fall is headed for the Hudson Valley!"

"The week ahead will be cool, comfortable, and mostly rain-free in the Hudson Valley," Noll wrote in his weekly weather outlook. "Temperatures will dip into the 40s this week. Happy almost meteorological fall!"

Below are the days you expect temps in the 40s and the highs for each day this week.

Weather Outlook For Hudson Valley: August 25-31

Late September Weather Arrives Early In the Hudson Valley

victorass88 victorass88 loading...

As you can see, temps are expected to be in the 40s for two days of the week, with most other nights in the low 50s.

The Hudson Valley doesn't typically see nighttime temperatures in the 40s until "late September," Noll writes.

Cold Air From Canada, Hurricane Erin Bringing In Cold Temps To The Hudson Valley

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to Nool, "cool, crisp air from Canada" is blowing into the region, making it feel like late September.

Hurricane Erin is also partially to blame.

"You can partially thank Hurricane Erin — not just for staying offshore, but for reshuffling pressure patterns in the Northern Hemisphere and allowing cool air to filter southward from polar regions," Noll adds.

