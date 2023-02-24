How To Avoid Skunks Spraying You Or Your Pet In New York State

Skunk mating season is here. That means you're more likely to run into a skunk in New York State.

The Town of New Windsor Animal Control took to Facebook to warn New York State residents it's skunk mating season.

"Skunk breeding season. Before you let your dogs out make a little noise and give skunks time to move out of your yard," the Town of New Windsor Animal Control wrote on Facebook this week.

Skunk Mating Season Arrives In New York State

February isn't just the month of love of humans, think Valentine's Day, but February is also skunk breeding season, according to the Town of New Windsor Animal Control and the New York State DEC.

"Is that love we smell in the air? No...wait. That's not love. It's...skunk! Or maybe, more appropriately, we should call it "skunk love," because guess what? Our human Valentine's Day just happens to coincide with prime skunk mating season," the DEC wrote on Facebook.

Tips If You Come Face To Face With A Skunk In New York

The Town of New Windsor Animal Control offered all New York residents a number of tips on what they should do if they come face to face with a skunk.

"If you come face to face with a skunk, stay calm and talk softly to let them know you’re there, skunks have poor eyesight. Skunks are very sweet-natured animals and don’t want to spray you. Go about your business and avoid startling them," the Town of New Windsor Animal Control said.

Skunks will also give several warnings they are scared, meaning before they spray.

Typically before spraying, skunks will give you several warnings, including stomping their feet, turning their backs to you, and doing a handstand, officials say.

Tips If a Skunk Sprays You or Your Pet In New York

The Town of New Windsor Animal Control also provided the following "recipe" if a skunk does spray you or your pet.

Firstly catch dog ( person etc) as quickly as possible - don’t let them roll or rub on anything.

If you have rubber gloves wear them. BLOT the spray off with paper towels. Mix a paste from Dawn dish soap, peroxide, and baking soda and spread it on the area. Let it sit for ten minutes then rinse off and repeat. If this happens to be on a human or hairless animal leave out the baking soda. The baking soda is sort of like an exfoliant and is really abrasive to bare skin.

Note: If you use baking soda on your skin it will look like you have chemical burns, officials say.

