How To Avoid: Many Nasty Illnesses Will Spread In New York
Tis the second to get sick.
These are the illnesses that are spreading in New York State and how to avoid them.
A chill returned to the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York this week. It was so cold this week National Weather Service issued its first Freeze Alert of the fall.
The cold weather also brings an increased chance of getting sick.
7 Illnesses You'll See This Fall In New York State
These seven illnesses are spreading in New York this fall.
10 Nasty Illnesses You'll See This Winter Across New York
Winter officially starts on Dec. 21. Empire State residents will want to look out for these illnesses. We also included some great tips on how to try and avoid getting sick.
Whooping Cough Returns To New York Near Record Levels
Another illness spreading across New York is whooping cough. According to the CDC, whooping cough cases have surged to record levels since 2014.
Cases are up as much as five times through early October compared to 2023. As of the CDC's most recent count, on Oct. 5., there have been 1,700 confirmed cases of whooping cough compared to under 4,000 through the same time last year.
