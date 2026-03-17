How New York Hopes To Lower Skyrocketing Gas Prices

New York lawmakers blame President Trump for the rising gas prices. But released a plan in hopes of lowering costs.

Gas prices are jumping fast across New York, and now the blame game is heating up, too.

New York Gas Prices Spike As Hochul Blames Trump, War In Iran

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Governor Kathy Hochul says rising costs at the pump are tied to the war in Iran, pointing directly at Donald Trump and Republicans in Washington.

According to state data, gas prices in New York have jumped 62 cents per gallon, or about 21 percent, since late February when the conflict began.

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Diesel prices are up even more and are now over five dollars a gallon, up $1 since the war started.

Just this past weekend alone, gas prices rose another eight cents statewide.

Hochul Calls For Action, Focuses On Lower Costs

Gas Prices Hit 3-Year Low As Millions Of Americans Hit The Roads For Thanksgiving Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images loading...

"President Trump promised to lower energy prices, but instead, he and his administration have driven up costs for New Yorkers with illegal tariffs — and now they’re driving up gas prices with the War in Iran,” Governor Hochul stated.

Hochul says she’s focused on lowering costs for residents while criticizing federal leaders.

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She announced a plan aimed at cutting energy bills and holding utility companies accountable.

Her proposal includes:

Removing hidden fees on utility bills

Linking executive pay to affordability

Limiting how much utilities can raise rates

Expanding programs that help lower monthly bills

She also says large energy users, like data centers, should be required to cover their own energy costs.

Push To Change Climate Law

Hochul is also calling for changes to the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

She says adjustments may be needed to help control rising costs while still pushing toward cleaner energy.

At the same time, Hochul continues to promote an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy, which includes nuclear power, renewables, and other energy sources.

"As Republicans in Congress ignore these gas price hikes, I’ll keep working to tackle rising energy costs by protecting consumers, holding utility companies accountable and building more of the energy sources our state needs," Hochul added.

High Gas Prices Might Be Good For New York Gas prices continue to rise to unprecedented levels across the country, and while most people are right to think that is a very bad thing, there could be some good news when it comes to higher gas prices. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli