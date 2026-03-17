How New York Hopes To Lower Skyrocketing Gas Prices
New York lawmakers blame President Trump for the rising gas prices. But released a plan in hopes of lowering costs.
Gas prices are jumping fast across New York, and now the blame game is heating up, too.
New York Gas Prices Spike As Hochul Blames Trump, War In Iran
Governor Kathy Hochul says rising costs at the pump are tied to the war in Iran, pointing directly at Donald Trump and Republicans in Washington.
According to state data, gas prices in New York have jumped 62 cents per gallon, or about 21 percent, since late February when the conflict began.
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Diesel prices are up even more and are now over five dollars a gallon, up $1 since the war started.
Just this past weekend alone, gas prices rose another eight cents statewide.
Hochul Calls For Action, Focuses On Lower Costs
"President Trump promised to lower energy prices, but instead, he and his administration have driven up costs for New Yorkers with illegal tariffs — and now they’re driving up gas prices with the War in Iran,” Governor Hochul stated.
Hochul says she’s focused on lowering costs for residents while criticizing federal leaders.
She announced a plan aimed at cutting energy bills and holding utility companies accountable.
Her proposal includes:
- Removing hidden fees on utility bills
- Linking executive pay to affordability
- Limiting how much utilities can raise rates
- Expanding programs that help lower monthly bills
- She also says large energy users, like data centers, should be required to cover their own energy costs.
Push To Change Climate Law
Hochul is also calling for changes to the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
She says adjustments may be needed to help control rising costs while still pushing toward cleaner energy.
At the same time, Hochul continues to promote an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy, which includes nuclear power, renewables, and other energy sources.
"As Republicans in Congress ignore these gas price hikes, I’ll keep working to tackle rising energy costs by protecting consumers, holding utility companies accountable and building more of the energy sources our state needs," Hochul added.
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