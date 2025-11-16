How Many New Yorker’s Will Get Trump’s $2,000 Rebate

President Trump's top financial advisor is giving a glimpse regarding which New Yorkers will be eligible for $2,000 from the White House.

Many New Yorkers are receiving their inflation rebate checks in the mail. Soon, even more money could come via President Trump's tariffs.

Trump Wants To Send $2,000 To All New Yorkers Except "High-Income People"

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Trump made headlines this week when he said he wants to send money made by his tariffs to qualifying Americans.

On Sunday, Trump said all but people making a "high-income" are in line to receive $2,000.

“A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World."

Trump originally proposed the idea of a tariff rebate in July.

Confusion Who Qualifies

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Trump didn't say how much money qualifies for "high income." United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent gave a hint.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the

Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

While nothing is official, Bessent told Fox News that tariff rebate checks could be given to Americans making "less than, say, $100,000."

"The president's talking about a $2,000 rebate, and that would be for families making less than, say, $100,000," he said on Fox News.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Around 5.16 million New York households, or about 67 percent of the state, have an annual income of less than $100,000.

According to The Budget Lab at Yale University, Trump’s tariffs could generate an average of $260 billion annually through 2035. Newsweek reports it would cost $240 billion to pay around 120 million Americans who make under $100,000.

Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash loading...

Bessent also said the tariff rebates could take “lots of forms,” possibly referring to tax breaks.

"The $2,000 dividend could come in lots of forms, in lots of ways," Bessent said. "You know, it could be just the tax decreases that we are seeing on the president's agenda -- you know, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, deductibility of auto loans."

Keep Reading:

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

States Most Impacted by Trump Tariffs

States Most Impacted by Trump Tariffs Believe it or not--Idaho is #1 and it isn't a good thing! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

How Donald Trump Plans To 'Straighten New York Out'