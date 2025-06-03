Horrific Crash On New York Thruway Injures 12 Kids

A packed van flipped on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. 12 children were hurt, and a woman was airlifted. Police are still investigating what went wrong—and why the driver was ticketed.

New York State police are continuing to investigate a horrific accident on the New York State Thruway that injured at least 12 children in the Hudson Valley

Rollover Accident On New York State Thruway Near Newburgh, New York

Vails Gate Fire Department via Facebook Vails Gate Fire Department via Facebook loading...

Police say 16 people were inside a 2014 Chevrolet Express van when it slammed into the back of a 2026 Subaru Outback that was slowing for traffic.

It happened on Saturday around 3:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the New York State Thruway in the town of New Windsor, just south of exit 17.

The impact of the crash caused the van to roll over, coming to a stop in the left-hand lane, while the Subaru spun onto the right-hand shoulder and struck a signpost.

The New Windsor Fire Department needed to extricate a woman who was riding in the front passenger seat of the van.

She was airlifted by helicopter to the Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

12 Children Injured

Police confirmed that 12 children, ages from 1 to 12-years-old were in the van. The driver and four of the children in the van were treated at Garnet Health Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The remaining were treated at St. Luke’s Hospital.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released

Van Driver Ticketed

The driver of the van was issued tickets because police allege five of the children were not properly restrained in the van.

