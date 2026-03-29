Why New York Desperately Needs Help From Florida, Texas

New York State needs help from residents in Texas and Florida to fix issues in the Empire State.

Governor Kathy Hochul is making a pretty blunt pitch to the wealthy. Come back to New York.

Hochul Says Wealthy Must Return To New York To Fix Budget

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York needs more wealthy residents to move back if the state wants to keep funding major programs.

Speaking at a recent political summit, Hochul didn’t sugarcoat the issue.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

“I need people who are high net worth to support the generous social programs that we want to have in our state,” she said.

New York Is Losing Residents To Florida and Texas

oculo oculo loading...

Hochul notes that New York is in direct competition with lower-tax states like Texas and Florida. Adding that remote work has made it easier for high earners to relocate.

She suggested that a "first step" to fixing the budget might be going to Florida to convince former New Yorkers to move back.

gguy44 gguy44 loading...

“We are in competition with other states that have less of a tax burden,” she admitted. "Maybe the first step should be to go down to Palm Beach and see who you can bring back home."

Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out. Here are the top 6 according to United Van Lines. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Criticism From Both Sides

That comment quickly grabbed attention, as many former New Yorkers, especially wealthy ones, have relocated to Florida in recent years.

Republicans slammed the comments as out of touch.

While some Democrats argued the state shouldn’t be asking wealthy residents to come back, but instead taxing those who remain at higher rates.

Hochul has pushed back on raising taxes. She warns that it would only drive even more high earners out of New York.

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To According to the U.S. Census Bureau, thousands of New York residents are packing up and leaving to reside in these 5 states. Gallery Credit: Canva

These States Are Sending The Most People To New York State

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker