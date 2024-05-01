Help: Remains Of Woman Found In Upstate New York A Mystery

Police need help after the remains of a white woman who's been dead for over 10 years were dug up in the Hudson Valley.

Can you help New York State Police crack this cold case?

Human Remains Found in Putnam County, New York

New York State Police reported that human remains were found in Putnam County. Some residents and news outlets assumed the remains belonged to Robin Murphy, who went missing in Putnam County in 1995.

Foul play is suspected, officials say.

Murphy was 17 when she vanished in 1995. She disappeared while heading to a local restaurant to meet a friend.

She was last seen on foot at Carmel Plaza, Route 52 in Carmel where her car was found.

Murphy's remains have yet to be found, anyone with information is asked to call police or dial 911.

Remains Found In Patterson, New York Don't Belong To Murphy

The remains were during excavation work at the property of a new home built in the town of Patterson.

New York State Police confirmed "DNA sample collected does not match the profile of missing Robin Murphy."

The remains found late last week in Putnam County belong to a white woman who was between the ages of 16 and 28.

Dead For Over 10 Years

The woman has been dead for "more than 10 years," according to New York State Police.

Police figured out information about these remains based off "extensive dental work present."

Anyone with any possible information about the remains is asked call New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

