Harvard-Trained New York Dentist Busted In Hudson Valley

A Harvard-trained New York dentist "with several dental practices" in the Hudson Valley was arrested.

On Friday, May 31st, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that a dentist was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal tax fraud and repeated failure to file personal income and earnings taxes.

Tax Fraud Arrest of Harvard-Trained Dentist In Orange County, New York

Fernando Ehrhardt, 51, of New York was arrested. Ehrhardt is a Harvard-trained dentist in New York State with several dental practices in Orange County, officials say.

Officials allege he was employed and received income in the form of both W2 and 1099 income but had "unpaid tax liabilities and failed to file personal tax returns" from 2016 through 2020.

“Taxes are a collective responsibility and we all owe our share,” Hoovler stated. “Law enforcement will seek to find those who attempt to skirt their tax responsibilities and who commit fraud in order to line their own pockets."

Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force Arrests New York Dentist

Ehrhardt is accused of owing New York State about $13,000 in unpaid taxes.

The Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force is handling the case. The multi-agency task force investigates residential contractor fraud; crimes involving public integrity, public corruption, and ethics violations; embezzlement and other complex theft cases, crimes against revenue; wage theft, and labor law violations.

Previously, in August 2017, a tax warrant was filed against him for nonpayment of taxes during tax years 2010-2013.

Not Bail Eligible

Because the charges are not bail-eligible, Ehrhardt was released on his own recognizance

