‘Giant Horror Plant’ That Causes Blindness, Nasty Burns Returns To New York

A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

The New York State DEC is reminding residents about the dangers of the Giant Hogweed and wild parsnip .

"Giant Horror Plant" Returns To New York State

New York State DEC: "Do NOT Touch These Plants"

"Do NOT touch these plants! Giant hogweed (top) and wild parsnip are invasive plants that can cause a multitude of human health impacts," the DEC warned in a recent Facebook post. "Their sap, in combination with moisture and sunlight, can cause severe skin and eye irritation, painful blistering, permanent scarring and blindness."

Call Or Email The DEC IF You Spot Horror Plant In New York State

The DEC is asking all Empire State residents to call or email the New York State DEC if you spot the Giant Hogweed. You can call 845-256-3111 or email ghogweed@dec.ny.gov.

"Provide photos, detailed directions to the plant infestation (GPS coordinates and street address a plus) and estimate the number of plants," the DEC states.

