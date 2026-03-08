Gas Prices Surge Across New York: Expected To Get Much Worse

Drivers across New York are seeing gas prices climb fast and experts warn the spike may just be getting started.

Just after the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran last weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers that she expects gas prices to rise because of the attack.

Boy, was she right.

Gas Prices Skyrocket Across New York State

Gas Prices Hit 3-Year Low As Millions Of Americans Hit The Roads For Thanksgiving Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images loading...

According to AAA, the statewide average for regular gasoline has jumped to about $3.16 per gallon, up sharply from around $3.00 just a week ago.

In some areas, prices reportedly surged 9 to 10 cents overnight, catching many drivers off guard.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The increases aren’t hitting every part of the state equally. On Long Island, gas is averaging about $3.07 per gallon, which is 21 cents higher than last week. In New York City, some stations are already charging more than $4.00 per gallon.

Other areas are seeing prices rise as well. The Utica/Rome region is averaging about $3.27, while drivers in Rockland County are paying around $3.23 per gallon.

What’s Driving The Spike

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

One major issue is escalating tensions involving Iran, which has disrupted oil tanker traffic through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

That shipping route carries a large portion of the world’s oil supply, so any instability there tends to send global prices higher.

As a result, crude oil prices have been climbing toward $100 per barrel, raising costs for gasoline across the United States.

Prices Could Climb Even Higher

Ronira Ronira loading...

Analysts say if tensions in the Middle East continue, drivers could soon see another 20 to 30 cent increase at the pump.

That means motorists across New York may want to brace for higher fuel costs heading into the spring travel season

Do you remember the price of gas when you were born or when you started driving? Find out below:

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Most Dangerous Places To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Keep Reading:

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State