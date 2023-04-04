Fruit Sold At Popular New York Supermarket May Lead To Liver Failure

Health officials are telling New Yorkers to toss some fruit because of an outbreak that may lead to liver failure.

The FDA recently announced fruit sold in New York State should be tossed because of Hepatitis A illnesses.

Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon is recalling frozen organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets and frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.

Frozen Fruit Sold At Trader Joe's In New York Recalled

FDA FDA loading...

Of the recall, only the frozen organic tropical blend sold at Trader Joe’s is sold in New York State. The items were recalled because they could cause Hepatitis A.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure," the FDA states in its recall notice.

Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure

FDA FDA loading...

Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

"Although Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem," the FDA adds.

A Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to contaminated food, the FDA reports.

FDA FDA loading...

Anyone who may have consumed the affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.

Trade Joes Fruit Recall

Brand Name : Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango

: Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango Net Wt : 16 OZ

: 16 OZ Best By Dates, Best If Use Dates, Best Before Date: 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, 06/07/24

FDA FDA loading...

"All inventories of the affected lot should be removed from sale. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com," the FDA said.

The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans Some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.