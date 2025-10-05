These Friendly Texts In New York Will Actually Cost You Money

Warning! A text from a random number in New York that appears innocent might not be a mistake, it could be the start of a dangerous new scam.

Scammers are finding new ways to try and trick you, where your kindness can be taken advantage of.

Kind Texts From Random Numbers Are Likely A Scam

In the past few weeks, I've gotten three texts that appear to be innocent, but are really an attempt to get me scammed. So I figured I would share to warn all New Yorkers.

The first one invited me to come over for dinner and stay the night.

"Hey come over for dinner you can stay straight afterward," the grammatically incorrect text read.

This week I got two similar, but different texts.

The first came Friday afternoon, the read Hi,U coming to the BBQ?

Days later, another wondered if I had "ever tried sushi" and was curious if I wanted to go "this weekend."

Why These Scams Are Working

These scammers are fooling many because they seem innocent. Many might respond by letting the person know they texted the wrong number.

If you do respond, that's when the scam really starts. First off, it allows the scammer to know your number is active.

Then they will try to build trust by apologizing for texting the "wrong number." If you continue to engage, the person texting you will likely attempt to steal your personal information or money.

This Is A New Phishing Scam Tactic

The texter, or a bot, will then strike up a friendly conversation. Eventually, the texts will change to sending you a link to their "social app" or "telegraph app" so you can stay in touch.

Or because of your kindness, they might tell you about a can't-miss money-making opportunity. Or try to get you to invest in something or teach you secrets to make "big money."

Officials say don't text back, even if you just want to say they texted the wrong number. And if you do text back, never click on any links and never give out your personal information.

