Foodies Are Flocking To This Off-Grid New York Cow Town

No cell signal. More cows than humans. So why is this remote Upstate New York town blowing up among foodies?

Despite not having a grocery store and more cows than people, one spot near the Hudson Valley has become an "unexpected foodie destination."

Foodies Are Flocking To Bovina, Delaware County, New York

Google Google loading...

Secret NYC says Bovina is now "Upstate NY’s Most Unexpected Foodie Destination." The publication keeps "spilling secrets" about what Upstate New York has to offer.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"Bovina, New York, (is) quietly transforming into one of Upstate New York’s most surprising culinary destinations," Secret NYC writes about Bovina. "With no stoplights, no cell service, and more cows than people, Bovina might seem off the radar—but that’s exactly what makes it one of Upstate New York’s most delicious hidden gems."

According to the 2020 census, 658 people call Bovina home.

Vogue also took notice of the small town tucked behind the Catskill Mountains, calling Bovina "charming." Vogue also highlights that "there's no cell service in Bovina."

Bovina Farm & Fermentory

Google Google loading...

Secret NYC highlights the Bovina Farm & Fermentory as a must try destination for foodies.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

"Saturday night dinners feel more like a scene from a fairytale than a restaurant," the publication states about Bovina Farm & Fermentory.

Brushland Eating House

Google Google loading...

Nearby Brushland Eating House is also "the anchor of the town’s culinary rise."

The eatery features seasonal menus and “Persian Feast” nights, which Secret NYC says "are as flavorful as they are festive."

Best Foodie Cities In America

Best Foodie Cities In America Where does Boise rank? Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

The Worst Foods For Brain Health In New York

The Worst Foods For Brain Health In New York

Road Trip! The Top 182 Cities in the United States for Foodies