Super Flu Symptoms To Watch Out For In New York

Flu cases continue to surge across New York State thanks to a so-called "super flu." These are the symptoms you need to look out for.

A vaccine-resistant "super flu" is causing New York's worst flu season in nearly 30 years.

Super Flu Symptoms To Watch Out For

Alexander Grey on Unsplash Alexander Grey on Unsplash loading...

The "super flu," identified as the H3N2 subclade K variant, often leads to higher fevers, more intense fatigue, and a greater risk of pneumonia.

Sick people say the symptoms usually come on suddenly and intensely, making people feel like they've been hit by a truck.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Common symptoms of the "super flu" include:

High fever and chills:

Often above 100.4 degrees.

Fevers may last longer, sometimes five to seven days.

Severe muscle and body aches

Extreme fatigue:

Tiredness that can linger even after other symptoms improve.

Cough

Often persistent and phlegmy.

Sore throat

Headache or head pressure

Runny or stuffy nose

Gastrointestinal issues:

Nausea, Vomiting, and Diarrhea

Gastrointestinal issues are typically seen in children with the ful, but it's being reported much more in adults with this strain

Suggested Remedies For Flu Symptoms

unomat unomat loading...

Below are some suggested remedies for flu symptoms.

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms Being sick is the worst! Not only do you feel gross, you have to miss work and pause your life to get better. There may not be a pill or potion that zaps you back to normal, but here are a few suggestions from Louisiana folks to help you through it. Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ

High Flu Activity In New York State

Upset young couple having problem with central heating or suffering from cold or flu Lacheev loading...

According to the CDC, most states are reporting high or very high levels of flu activity.

New York State continues to report very high levels of the flu.

The CDC also reports that over eight percent of doctor visits for the week ending December 27th were connected with flu-like sickness. That is the highest percentage since the CDC started tracking that data nearly 30 years ago.

Keep Reading:

Tips To Prevent The Flu

Tips To Prevent The Flu Flu prevention is key to protecting yourself and others. Get vaccinated today! Gallery Credit: CANVA

Top New York Places Where Flu Spreads Without Warning