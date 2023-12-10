Flu Spreading At Alarming Rates In These New York Counties
The flu is spreading at high rates in many counties across New York State.
The flu is now "widespread" in the Empire State. The New York State Department of Health reports the flu is officially "categorized as geographically widespread," in its latest "New York State Influenza Surveillance Report."
Flu Is "Widespread" In New York State
"Influenza activity (is) categorized as geographically widespread," the New York State Department of Health stated in its report. "This is the first week of widespread activity reported this season."
Where In New York The Flu Is Spreading The Most
Below are the counties in New York where there are 40 cases or more per 100,000 residents.
Sullivan County
Jefferson County
Montgomery County
Below are the counties where there are 20 to 39 cases of the flu per 100,000 residents.
Orange County
Putnam County
Westchester County
Rockland County
Nassau County
Richmond (Staten Island) County
Bronx County
Kings (Brooklyn) County
Queens County
New York (Manhattan) County
Erie County
Warren County
Washington County
Schuyler County
Cases Of Flu, Hospitalizations Are Increasing
Cases of the flu have surged by 27 percent in the past week, according to the New York State Department of Health. Hospitalizations increased by 30 percent in the same time frame.
Health officials suggest that anyone who hasn't received a flu shot should get one as soon as possible.