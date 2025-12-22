New York Flu Surge Has Doctors Warning This Winter Is Different

'Tis the season to get your flu shot. But this year's strain is outsmarting the vaccine, causing massive issues.

New Flu Strain Outsmarting Vaccine

Flu infectious disease experts have learned that a new flu strain is challenging the effectiveness of the flu shot, causing a spike in hospitalizations.

New York Nurse Who Was First To Receive Covid Vaccine, Receives Second Dose Shannon Stapleton-Pool / Getty Images loading...

A mutated form of the influenza A strain H3N2 known as subclade K is causing a severe flu season in multiple countries across the world, including the U.K., Canada, and Japan.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

This strain caused a terrible flu season in Australia, and now officials in the United States say it's driving up cases and hospitalizations here in America.

Jeffrey Hamilton Jeffrey Hamilton loading...

Doctors say it's too late to tweak the flu vaccine, but getting the shot will still reduce your risk of getting seriously ill.

Officials warn the flu can be deadly if you don't take the vaccine.

Flu Season Picking Up Full Steam In New York

This news is likely why flu season is in full swing in New York, earlier than normal.

New data from the CDC shows that nearly 5 million flu illnesses have been reported nationwide so far this season, with 49,000 flu-related hospitalizations and about 1,9000 deaths from the flu.

Top 10 Spots Where You'll Most Likely Catch The Flu

Top 10 Spots Where You'll Most Likely Catch The Flu If you don't want to catch the flu, here are the top 10 spots that you'll want to avoid (or heavily sanitize).

Source: Eat This Not That Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

The CDC says New York City is showing the highest level of flu-like activity in the nation.

According to the CDC, the flu level in New York State is "high." The Empire State is the only state with a "high" designation.

CDC CDC loading...

The New York State Department of Health reported an 83 percent jump in flu cases during the week ending December 13, the most recent week on record.

As of this writing, 113,718 flu cases have been confirmed across New York State.

Keep Reading:

Tips To Prevent The Flu

Tips To Prevent The Flu Flu prevention is key to protecting yourself and others. Get vaccinated today! Gallery Credit: CANVA

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms Being sick is the worst! Not only do you feel gross, you have to miss work and pause your life to get better. There may not be a pill or potion that zaps you back to normal, but here are a few suggestions from Louisiana folks to help you through it. Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ

Five Ways to Boost Your Immune System as We Head Into Flu Season