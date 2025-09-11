Flesh-Eating Wasps From Europe Now Found In New York State

Flesh-eating wasps from Europe have been spotted in New York State. Here's why you should be concerned.

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a so-called "kissing bug." A blood-sucking insect that can transmit a potentially fatal disease to humans.

CDC/WHO/TDR

The bug gets its name because it's known to bite humans in the face!

Flesh-Eating Parasitic Wasps From Europe Found In New York

Today, we've learned of another insect that's causing concern for New Yorkers.

Journal of Hymenoptera Research

Scientists recently confirmed flesh-eating wasps that devour their victims from the inside out have made their way from Europe to New York State.

These parasitic wasps are now spreading from Europe to New York State and the Pacific coast, the Daily Mail reports.

These tiny predators lay their eggs inside oak galls. The larvae eventually consume the bodies of oak galls.

Journal of Hymenoptera Research

When the larvae hatch, they slowly devour the native oak gall wasps from the inside out before emerging as adults, ready to do it all over again.

The flesh-eating wasps found in New York State are said to show "more genetic diversity," which means they can be "introduced multiple times."

Journal of Hymenoptera Research

These wasps don't pose a threat to humans, officials say. But scientists are ringing the alarm about what these wasps could do to New York's ecosystem.

They don’t just go after oak gall wasps; they might replace the native parasitic wasps that play a crucial role in controlling insect populations, preserve balance in our forests, and quietly hold biodiversity together like the unsung heroes of the insect world.

