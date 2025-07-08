Fireworks Catastrophe Leaves One Dead In Upstate New York

A Fourth of July celebration on a peaceful Upstate New York lake turned deadly when a fireworks accident caused a massive explosion. Here’s what we know so far.

New York State Police confirmed that one person died in Upstate New York due to fireworks.

Fireworks Show Turns Deadly In Upstate New York

Around 9:40 on Friday, July 4, Delaware County 911 dispatched New York State Police at Deposit to the area of Ridge Runner Road in Hancock for a report of an accident with fireworks.

According to New York State Police, two men were setting off fireworks from a pontoon boat on Somerset Lake.

At some point, "it appears" numerous fireworks ignited at the same time, causing an explosion.

Fireworks Cause Explosion, 1 Killed, 1 Injured In Delaware County, New York

One man succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Another man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

New York State Police haven't released more information. The victim's names haven't been released.

In other fireworks news, a Hudson Valley father was arrested after a home fire was caused by his son and fireworks.



