Final Stages For “State-Of-The-Art” Airport In Upstate New York

A "state-of-the-art" airport is coming soon to Upstate New York. We've got a sneak peek.

Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed a "state-of-the-art" airport in the Hudson Valley is in its "final stages."

Sullivan County International Airport Transformation

Sullivan County International Airport is now in the final stages of being updated into a state-of-the-art facility. The upgrades will "transform the Sullivan County International Airport into a modern, state-of-the-art gateway that will fuel economic growth and tourism in the Catskill Region."

Construction started in March 2023. Officials say the $18.5 million upgrade is "on track for completion this spring."

“Our airports serve as vital gateways to our communities that invite visitors and drive local economies by facilitating tourism and generating opportunities for business development,” Governor Hochul said.

The airport first opened in 1969 and is seen as a vital connector to the Catskill Mountains Region.

The airport is located in Swan Lake, New York. About seven miles northwest of Monticello and near the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival, now home to the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

Changes To Sullivan County International Airport Include:

Sullivan County International Airport is among nine Upstate airports receiving a share of $230 million in Governor Hochul’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding.

Below are more details regarding changes to other airports.

“The ongoing transformation happening at Sullivan County International Airport and the eight other airports that received funding from our revitalization initiative sends a signal that our upstate cities and towns are open for business and available for community members and visitors to explore, enjoy and return to again and again," Hochul added.

