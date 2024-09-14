FDA: Massive Amount of “Inorganic” Drinks Sold In New York Stores

The FDA is updating its urgent recall to include many more drinks and many more stores.

Last month, Great Value recalled nearly 10,000 bottles of apple juice sold at Walmart.

"Inorganic" Apple Juice Sold At Walmart Recalled

Canva Canva loading...

Great Value recalled Apple Juice that was sold in six-packs of eight-ounce plastic bottles with a best-buy date of December 2024.

The FDA says the juice contains unsafe levels of "inorganic arsenic." The juice is sold at Walmart in 25 states, including New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. “We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate.”

FDA Expands Recall To Walgreens, Aldi, BJ's, Dollar General

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The FDA has now recalled 141,298 cases of apple juice due to arsenic concerns.

On top of Walmart, the recalled products were sold at BJ's, Walgreens, Aldi, Dollar General, Weis Market, and Market Basket.

Brand names include Market Basket, Nature’s Nectar, Nice!, Solevita, Urban Meadow, Weis and Wellsley Farms, according to the FDA.

All of the recalled products are produced by Refresco Beverages.

"The safety of consumers is always our top priority," Refresco states. "We voluntarily initiated a recall of some select lots of 100% apple juice products produced using supplier provided concentrate when we became aware that previously manufactured product contained inorganic arsenic slightly above the FDA’s 10 ppb (parts per billion) action level."

CLICK HERE for the full list of the recalled products, best-by-dates, and specific product codes.

Why Inorganic Arsenic is Dangerous To New Yorkers

Canva Canva loading...

Inorganic arsenic is "more dangerous" to humans than organic arsenic and the health effects are "more severe."

"Current research indicates that inorganic arsenic is more dangerous than organic arsenic and the health effects from exposure are more severe," the FDA said.

Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items; How To Stay Safe

Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items & How To Stay Safe The CDC estimates that 48 million people in the U.S. are infected by a food-borne illness every year, and an average of 3000 people even die.

These are the top 10 foods most likely to be recalled, according to Consumer Reports. However, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy them if you take steps to stay safe. Gallery Credit: Renee Raven

New York State Alert- Threat Leads To Ground Beef Recall

New York State Alert- Threat Leads To Ground Beef Recall- April 2024 Shoppers across New York State should be on alert. FSIS is issuing a public health alert for ground beef products. Here's the labels: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Keep Reading:

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores.