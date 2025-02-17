FDA Issues Warning If You Eat These Chips In New York State

Chips sold at a popular supermarket in New York have been recalled.

Cheese puffs sold at Wegmans in New York State are recalled because of undeclared additives and flavor enhancers.

Wegmans Chips Recalled In New York

The recalled products were only shipped to Wegmans in New York State.

Wegmans Jalapeno Baked Cheese Puffs were recalled last month. Recently, the FDA classified the recall as a Class II Recall.

According to the FDA, a Class II Recall is:

A situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

A Class I recall is the most dangerous.

"Class I recall (is) a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," the FDA states.

Reason For Recall In New York

According to the FDA, 10,246 Wegmans Jalapeno Baked Cheese Puffs cases are recalled.

The FDA states the reason for the recall is due to:

Undeclared monosodium glutamate, sodium diacetate, disodium inosinate and disodium guanylate, and spice extract.

