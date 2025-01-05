FBI: New Yorkers Might Be In Danger If You Get These Texts, Calls
The New Year is only a few days old, yet acts of "terrorism" are scaring New Yorkers.
The FBI is warning New Yorkers to never answer these calls. It's also advised you block these numbers.
New York Connection To New Orleans Terror Attack
At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured after a man drove a truck through a crowded Bourbon Street in New Orleans early on New Year’s Day, police say.
The suspect has been identified as a 42-year-old U.S.-born citizen from Texas. An ISIS flag was found on the pickup truck.
The FBI is calling this an act of terrorism. President Biden called the attack "despicable" adding the man who drove through a crowded Bourbon Street posted videos on social media claiming to be inspired by ISIS.
New York City Stockbroker Killed
Tiger Bech, a stockbroker with New York City-based Seaport Global, was identified as one of the 15 killed.
His Louisiana high school and his brother confirmed his death on social media.
Explosion In Las Vegas
Police say a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas is also being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.
Shooting In Queens, New York
Ten people were shot outside a Queens nightclub on New Year's Day. Police say everyone is reported in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
