FBI In New York Offers Large Reward To Solve 36-Year-Old Hudson Valley Murder

Police from the Hudson Valley and the FBI are offering a very large reward as they try to find the person who murdered a local teen nearly 36 years ago.

The FBI Westchester safe streets and the Spring Valley Police Department are asking the public for help.

Woman Found Dead In Spring Valley, Rockland County, New York In 1987

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and the Spring Valley Police Department in New York are asking the public for its assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for the homicide of Glennise "Gamma" Stroud in 1987," the FBI states.

The Spring Valley Police Department took to Facebook this week to ask for help as police and the FBI try to solve the nearly 36-year-old murder.

"Public assistance request: The FBI Westchester safe streets and the Spring Valley Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for the homicide of Glennise “Gamma” Stroud in 1987," the Spring Valley Police Department stated on Facebook. "If you have any information please contact the Spring Valley Police Department."

Large Reward Offered To Help FBI In Westchester, Police In Rockland Find Killer

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the murder of Glennise "Gamma" Stroud.

More Ways To Submit A Tip To the FBI

Field Office: New York

Submit an anonymous Tip online

