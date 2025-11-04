Farmers’ Almanac Warns New York To Brace For “Wild” Winter

This winter is looking like it's going to be a "wild ride" for New Yorkers with freezing temperatures and lots of snow.

The Farmers' Almanac says it's 2025-2026 winter forecast calls for "dramatic swings and widespread wintry weather."

Widespread Snow Predicted For New York State

Officials say this winter is going to be a "wild ride," telling New Yorkers to "grab your warmest coat and boots" and "get ready to chill, snow, repeat!"

In its 2025-2026 Winter Outlook, the Farmers' Almanac is predicting a "cold" and "snow-filled" winter.

"Frequent snowstorms should keep snow lovers happy," the Farmers' Almanac writes about the Northeast. "Areas up and down the Atlantic Coast will see significant rain, mixing with snow from time to time."

The Farmers’ Almanac has been predicting long-range weather forecasts for over 200 years to help all "plan ahead."

First Snowfall May Come Before Halloween

While the winter might be brutal for New Yorkers, the Empire State might see its "first snowfall as early as October," the Farmers' Almanac reports in its extended fall forecast.

Snow should reach the northeast by "mid to late October."

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Snow in October is much earlier than when hometowns in New York typically see's its first snow.

