Farmers’ Almanac Predicts “Copious Amounts Of Snow” For New York

A State of Emergency remains in effect for many parts of the state. Should Hudson Valley residents prepare for another snowstorm?

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Oneida and all counties that share a common border with the counties mentioned.

According to Hochul's office, lake effect snow could bring one to two feet more snow in Buffalo and areas farther south. Two to three feet expected off Lake Ontario in the Watertown area.

About four to eight inches of snow fell on the Hudson Valley earlier this week. CLICK HERE to see snow totals in and around your Hudson Valley hometown.

Should New Yorkers Prepare For More Snow?

This past fall, in its "Winter 2025 Extended Weather Forecast," the Farmers' Almanac red-flagged a number of dates in late January, believing New Yorkers may deal with a massive snowstorm.

"We are 'red-flagging' the final week of January over most of the eastern half of the country because of a very active storm track that we expect will deliver frequent bouts of heavy precipitation, as well as strong and gusty winds," the Farmers' Almanac states.

The Farmers' Almanac red-flagged "January 20 to 23," as well as January "24 to 27."

"We would especially highlight the time frames from January 20 to 23 and 24 to 27, which could mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice," the Farmers' Almanac adds

The Farmers' Almanac's fall prediction for a large snowstorm between January 20 to 23 rang true.

As of this writing, there's no snow in the forecast for the next few days, but because the other prediction was correct it's good to be prepared for an increased chance of snow over the next few days.

