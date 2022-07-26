Fact Check: Is New York Sending $1,500 Rebate Checks to Residents?

With the price of gas still extremely high, is New York State offering residents $1,500 relief payments?

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers about the latest phishing scam that is an attempt for scammers to steal your personal information.

New York State DMV Warns Of Fuel Rebate Scam

This latest phishing scam involves sending New Yorkers text messages that falsely claim that New York State is offering $1,500 rebates to help Empire State residents deal with high gas prices, according to the DMV.

"Phishing texts are fraudulent messages designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device," the DMV states. This is the latest in a series of such text message phishing schemes that DMV has warned New Yorkers to avoid."

Example of New York Gas Scam Text

Below is an example of a scam text that is being sent to New Yorkers:

“We want New Yorkers to be aware that these scams are out there, and we urge them to be vigilant if they receive any text message or email that seems suspicious,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder stated in a press release. “DMV will not send you text messages asking for your personal information. If you aren’t sure if you received a phishing scam, you may contact us at dmv.sm.phishingattacks@dmv.ny.gov.”

Example of Scam DMV Website in New York

If you were to click on the link provided in the text, seen in the above photo, you are brought to the following fake website.

This fake website, seen below, looks like New York State's DMV website. It's designed this way to steal your personal information like birthday, address, and social security number, officials say.

"Be cautious about all communications you receive, including those that purport to be from 'trusted entities.' Be careful when clicking any links contained within those messages. If in doubt, do not click," the DMV states.

The New York State DMV officials note the website is designed to look like New York's DMV website. However, the website sends you to mynydmv.info when New York's DMV website is dmv.ny.gov.

Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed in New York

The New York State DMV offered the following tips you should follow to avoid getting scammed.

"Do not send your personal information via email. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through email," the DMV adds. "Be wary of how much information you post online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam. Keep an eye out for telltale signs: poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, or the URL does not match that of the legitimate site."

