Warning: Eye drops sold in New York State have been recalled because they may lead to infections, blindness, or even death.

The FDA confirmed eye drops sold in New York have been recalled due to possible contamination.

Eye Drops Recalled In New York State

Global Pharma Healthcare voluntarily recalled all lots within the expiry of their Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, according to the FDA.

"Risk Statement: Use of contaminated artificial tears can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness," the FDA warns in its recall notice about the eye drops.

Vital Infomation About Recalled Eye Drops In New York State

Below is more information about the recalled eye drops and photos of the boxes.

These eye drops are sold by EzriCare, LLC- and Delsam Pharma, according to the FDA.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted FDA to an investigation of a multi-state cluster of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo-β-lactamase (VIM)- and Guiana-Extended Spectrum-β-Lactamase (GES)- producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) infections possibly associated with the use of the artificial tears manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare," the FDA states in its recall notice.

Death, Blindness Reported From Recalled Eye Drops

As of this writing, there have been at least 55 reports of damaging events including eye infections, permanent loss of vision, and death with a bloodstream infection, according to the FDA.

More information about the adverse effects, or details about the person who died, were not released.

These eye drops are used to protect against further irritation or to relieve dryness of the eye for the temporary relief of discomfort due to minor irritations of the eye, or to exposure to wind or sun, officials say.

The eye drops were sold in New York and across the United States over the internet, according to FDA.

What To Do If You Have Recalled Products

"Global Pharma Healthcare is notifying the distributors of this product, Aru Pharma Inc. and Delsam Pharma and is requesting that wholesalers, retailers and customers who have the recalled product should stop use, the FDA states.

Adverse reactions or quality problems from the recalled products should be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program by filling out this ONLINE form.

"Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these over-the-counter drug products," the FDA adds.

What To Do If You Have Questions

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact the distributors: Aru Pharma/Ezricare, LLC by phone: 1-516-715-5181 or by e-mail: arupharmainc@yahoo.com from Monday to Friday, 11am to 4pm EST; or DELSAM Pharma LLC by phone: 1-866-826-1306 or by e-mail: delsampharma@yahoo.com from Monday to Friday from 11am to 4pm EST.

