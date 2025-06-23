Experts Say “Catastrophic” Sinking Is Underway In New York
NASA and other scientists say large parts of New York, including the Hudson Valley, are sinking. What they predict next could be catastrophic.
A new report shows dozens of U.S. hometowns are slowly sinking.
Parts Of New York State Are Sinking
Columbia Climate School’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory just published it's findings after researching the nation's 28 biggest cities, each home to over 600,000.
The study found that 25 major U.S. cities are slowly sinking due to groundwater extraction.
The study determined that Houston, Texas is America's fastest-sinking city, with some areas dropping about 20 millimeters a year.
Dallas, Seattle, Chicago, Denver and New York City are among the cities sinking between two and ten millimeters a year.
At least 10 percent of New York City sank at a rate of 3 millimeters per year.
Researchers are worried because each city could experience severe and possibly "catastrophic" damage due to the sinking.
NASA Agrees: Parts Of New York State Are 'Sinking'
NASA recently shared satellite images that show that the land major East Coast cities are built on is "sinking."
"At least 867,000 properties and critical infrastructure, including several highways, railways, airports, dams, and levees, were all subsiding," NASA stated.
Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City, Capital Region All "Vulnerable" Of Sinking
Another study determined the Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City and Capital Region are all "vulnerable" if the sea level rises by around 6 feet by 2100.
