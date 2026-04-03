Why This Is Expected To Be The Worst Tick Season Ever In New York

Experts are sounding the alarm that 2026 could be one of the worst tick seasons on record in New York State, and the Hudson Valley is right in the crosshairs.

Here's why it's going to be so bad this year.

Experts Are Warning This Could Be The Worst Tick Season Ever In New York

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This past winter's heavy snowfall actually helped ticks. All that snow acted as insulation, allowing tick populations to survive in higher numbers than usual.

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That early warm weather New Yorkers have been enjoying is also working against us.

An early spring with rising temperatures woke up ticks ahead of schedule. The result is more ticks, active earlier, with a longer window to find a host.

In the Northeast, tick populations have reportedly jumped by approximately 25 percent compared to last year, experts say.

Why It's Getting Worse Every Year

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This isn't just a 2026 problem. Warmer, shorter winters are creating ideal conditions for ticks to expand into new areas and stay active longer.

Here's something most people don't think about. A big acorn crop in previous years led to a surge in mouse populations.

Mice are one of the primary hosts that ticks use to spread. More mice mean more ticks.

How To Protect Yourself

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Health experts have a few simple recommendations.

Before you head outside, use an EPA-registered repellent with DEET, Picaridin, or IR3535. Wear permethrin-treated clothing if you can, and tuck your pants into your socks. It looks goofy. It works.

When you come back inside, shower within two hours and do a full body check. Pay close attention to the hairline, armpits, and behind the knees. Those are the spots ticks love to hide.

In your yard, keep the grass mowed short, clear out leaf litter, and consider putting down a three-foot barrier of wood chips or gravel between your lawn and any wooded areas. It actually helps restrict tick movement.

Don't forget your pets. Check them daily and talk to your vet about tick prevention treatments.

10 Hotpots For Tick Bites In New York State

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

8 Ways to Protect Yourself and Your Pets from Ticks