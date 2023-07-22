Everyday Household Item Will Soon Be Illegal In New York State

"The times they are a-changin." An everyday household item is days away from being illegal.

In late April 2022, the Biden administration adopted new rules for light bulbs. These laws go into effect on August 1, 2023.

New Rules For Light Bulbs In New York State

New Rule On Lightbulbs Should Save You Money

According to White House officials, not only will the new rules help the environment, but they will save you money.

Because LED lights last 25 to 50 times longer, the Biden administration believes each family will save $100 per year.

California Lawmaker Considers Bill Banning Conventional Light Bulbs

“By raising energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, we’re putting $3 billion back in the pockets of American consumers every year and substantially reducing domestic carbon emissions,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm stated. “The lighting industry is already embracing more energy-efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future.”

Along with delivering significant cost savings for households, schools, and businesses, these energy efficiency actions will also help the planet, while advancing President Biden’s climate goals.

Changing to LED-only lights is expected to cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years, according to the Department of Energy.

